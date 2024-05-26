WWE Veteran sends a warning to Sting's son and AEW amidst in-ring training (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about AEW star Sting's son, Steven Borden, who is training for his in-ring debut. The veteran is none other than Vince Russo.

At the AEW Revolution PPV, Sting competed in his retirement match in a Tornado Tag Team Match for the World Tag Titles, where the veteran teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. During the match, Sting's sons Steven and Garrett Borden dressed up as The Icon's previous characters and hit the Stinger Splash on The Bucks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the former WWE Head Writer gave some advice to Steven Borden and spoke about a potential character for the latter.

"That's really tough bro because you don't wanna put him in a situation where he's gotta follow his father's footsteps. It just ain't happening bro. So that's gonna be very very very difficult. It's gonna be something so different and so unique than what Sting was." [From 00:48 to 01:12]

Steven Borden recently confirmed that he is training to become a professional wrestler.

Matt Morgan has no interest in seeing Sting as an authority figure in AEW

Sting was last seen at the AEW Revolution PPV, where he competed in the final match of his wrestling career. Since then, many have been wondering when The Icon will make his return to television, and it seems like WWE veteran Matt Morgan is against the idea.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed that Sting returning to television will not help All Elite Wrestling. He further explained that Tony Khan hiring a good booker should be the next major step.

"No, No. Okay. On air personalities, I'm like 50-50 with, it depends on who is playing it. At the end of the day, whoever it is, everybody knows it's not real (...) You're saying a chance to get Sting on television, maybe it would help, it wouldn't. That's not gonna help Tony get out of his own way. Tony getting out of his own way is hiring a god darn booker, that knows how to book pro wrestling without being on the pro wrestling," Matt said.

Sting recently stated that he is not interested in becoming a manager in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if The Vigilante shows up on television in the future.

