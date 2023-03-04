WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan's recent Twitter spat (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently commented on the Twitter war between AEW President Tony and Ariel Helwani.

Khan and Helwani's relationship took a turn for the worse after the latter made an appearance on the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber. The AEW head called Ariel Helwani a "fraud," with the veteran journalist later responding by saying that Tony Khan is "bizarre."

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that Helwani did nothing wrong by making his WWE SmackDown debut in Canada.

"The reality of the situation is, Ariel Helwani is an MMA guy. He's not a wrestling guy, he's an MMA guy. Obviously, they [WWE] were in Canada, he's in Canada. This was an extra payday for the guy. Why wouldn't he take it? Why wouldn't he get his brand out there?" [1:07 - 1:30]

Konnan seemed confused by AEW President Tony Khan's outburst on Twitter

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned whether any wrestling promoter would get "triggered" as Tony Khan did recently on social media.

"Would Vince get triggered like that? Would Triple H? Not even Scott D'Amore in Impact or Dorian Roldán in AAA," Konnan said. "They don't go on there and get all in their feelings and s***."

The WCW veteran then speculated on the potential origin of the heat between Khan and Ariel Helwani.

"I think that Tony's mad that he didn't come off good in that interview and he got dragged," Konnan said. "Then Ariel came out and kinda said that was a terrible interview."

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the heated rivalry between the AEW CEO and Helwani in the coming weeks.

