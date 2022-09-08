WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts on Jon Moxley's recent promo in AEW

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently took to Twitter to praise Jon Moxley for the latter's promo on Dynamite.

The post-All Out media scrum was seemingly followed by a backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite, which saw all parties getting suspended and stripped of their titles. This week's Dynamite opened with a backstage video of Tony Khan announcing a tournament to determine the new AEW World Champion.

Following the segment, Moxley interrupted MJF's promo. The Blackpool Combat Club member then described his passion for pro wrestling and looked determined to capitalize on the newly announced opportunity. He ended by saying that "it's time to be a legend."

In a tweet today, AEW star Britt Baker praised Jon Moxley for his latest promo. Bischoff, who is primarily critical of AEW, took note of the tweet and reshared it. He further expressed his appreciation for the passionate segment. Here's what he wrote:

"He did a great job," said Bischoff.

You can check out the tweet below:

Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, reacted to his latest AEW promo

It wasn't just Eric Bischoff and Britt Baker who enjoyed Moxley confronting MJF earlier today. Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, has a similar opinion on the angle.

The former WWE personality took to Twitter to express her love for her husband and labeled him the best. Here is what she wrote:

"I know I’m biased. But no one is better than @JonMoxley."

With CM Punk now suspended and also sidelined from active competition with an injury, Jon Moxley is one of the top contenders to win the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen if he can outclass his fellow contenders to capture the prestigious title for the third time in his career.

Do you think Moxley could become the next world Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh