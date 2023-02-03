WWE veteran thinks he "would have won" an epic showdown with MVP at the Royal Rumble

A WWE legend recently spoke about how a showdown with MVP at Royal Rumble would have gone down.

While Matt Hardy has had several iconic rivalries, many consider his feud with MVP to be the most unique in both the stars' careers. The 9-month rivalry saw the two stars participating in various contests apart from wrestling, resulting in extremely entertaining segments.

While the rivalry ended with Matt taking the final win, some fans apparently would not mind a rematch. In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One stated that in a hypothetical rematch, he and MVP would do a rap battle in place of Hardy's musical performance at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023:

"Myself and MVP, we would have a freestyle rap-battle. We would have taken the place of Hardy. We would have had it in place of him, and I would have won." (42:36 - 42:51)

Let Them Wrestle @LetThemWrestle MVP of the Hardy performance at the Royal Rumble was Pat McAfee. MVP of the Hardy performance at the Royal Rumble was Pat McAfee. https://t.co/e0wFcoDVyA

Matt Hardy also spoke about his former plans in WWE alongside Bray Wyatt

While Matt's booking with MVP turned out to be spectacular, the Broken One didn't think the same about his storyline with Bray Wyatt.

In the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt spoke about what he would have liked to change about his run alongside Bray Wyatt. While the idea never came to fruition in WWE, it provides an interesting insight into the potential storylines fans could have witnessed:

"I would have done a lot more vignettes. I feel like we could have done stuff. Bray and I had a deal where Bray had nothing left and he came to the Hardy compound, and we had some pretty good entertaining vignettes in mind... where he was just going to be accepted as a part of our family in House Hardy and whatnot." (24:44 - 25:18)

The former WWE Superstar is currently teaming up with Private Party in AEW. It remains to be seen what he plans to do next.

