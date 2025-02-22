WWE veteran very unhappy with Adam Copeland's recent AEW match - "Rotten indie garbage"

Adam Copeland has given some great matchups in AEW since signing with the promotion in 2023. However, The Rated R Superstar has been slammed by WWE veteran Jim Cornette for his match at Grand Slam Australia.

The former TNT Champion is currently involved in a rivalry with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Last week at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cope teamed up with Jay White to face Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. The All Elite Wrestling World Champion secured the victory by making Cope pass out to the Bulldog Choke submission move.

In the recent edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette called it a "brutal rotten indie garbage match" and shared his displeasure with the bout.

"This was again, I said it at the top of the program, they should've led with somebody that maybe the new audience might know at the same time would mean something to the AEW crowd. Edge would have been the guy but this brutal rotten indie garbage match that he was involved in would've driven people of the show like women and children of the deck of the titanic." [From 0:10 - 0:36]

AEW star Adam Copeland explains how he connects with wrestling fans

The Rated R Superstar is one of the best talkers in the business. Cope never fails to cut a passionate and believable promo. The former TNT Champion recently revealed the secret behind it. In an interview with Fightful, Adam Copeland stated that he believes whatever he says on the microphone helps shape the story.

“I find one thing that Adam, the person, actually believes. Then, hopefully, the fiction should follow that truth, and that’s generally what I try to do: find one thing that I can bite into, not as a performer, but as a human being. Go, 'Right, okay, I actually believe that.' So, if I can focus on that, that’s gonna come out with some real intent, and hopefully, everything else kind of falls in line," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

We will have to wait and see if Cope defeats Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution PPV.

