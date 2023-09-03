WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to fire AEW names responsible for backstage leaks (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has seemingly taken drastic steps to avoid backstage leaks, according to a WWE veteran. Along with this shocking rumor, the veteran in question claims that there is a more effective way to prevent secret information from being revealed.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo shared that Tony Khan allegedly does not hold production meetings before television shows for fear of information leaks.

Russo would then go on to suggest that Khan fire the employees responsible for said leaks instead, as production meetings are a vital part of the show-making process:

“I was told today that, Tony Khan, before every AEW show, there is no production meeting – none – because Tony is afraid of leaks. (...) You have no idea the type of chaos that equates if there is no production [meeting] because he’s afraid of leaks. Which means, bro, you’re afraid of people in your own company leaking that information? You’d better start weeding those people out because, Chris, I’m telling you, that show is greatly affected by not having that meeting.” [00:30 - 01:24]

Tony Khan gets booed out of the building at AEW Collision

As if Tony Khan did not already have enough on his plate, he now has to deal with the backlash from AEW fans for firing one of the promotion's biggest stars, CM Punk.

The Second City Saint was abruptly released from his AEW contract following a backstage incident with Jack Perry and a subsequent investigation into the matter. Unfortunately for Tony Khan, this situation unfolded during the promotion's week-long stay in Chicago, Punk's hometown.

Khan addressed the crowd before last night's episode of Collision and was met with a hostile reaction.

Although Khan has explained his rationale behind the tough decision to let the former "Real" World Champion go, he will have to work extremely hard to get the general public back on his side.

