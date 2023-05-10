WWE will always be "the big dog" of the business, claims former AEW star while teasing his return

A former AEW star recently revealed that he is open to returning to WWE should there be an opportunity to do so. Despite having worked in both companies, the wrestler said that WWE is and probably will always be the world's largest promotion.

Bobby Fish made his AEW debut in October 2021 and quickly aligned himself with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and The Elite to form the supergroup known as The Undisputed Elite. As one-half of reDRagon (his tag team with O'Reilly), Fish unsuccessfully challenged for the Tag Team Championship on pay-per-view.

This would prove to be the high point of his AEW tenure, as Fish exited the company in August 2022. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, the former NXT Tag Team Champion said that he had not closed the door on a return to WWE:

“They are, and they will probably always be the big dog when it comes to pro wrestling. They have their pick of what they want, and what they want at times is very specific. So, if they see something that they want to create, or that they can use, they're gonna go after it and get it, and for some reason, if that ends up being me that, you know, happy to have a conversation with people and see if something makes sense.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

Undisputed Era was one of the most over acts during Triple H's spell in control of WWE's developmental brand. So with The Game now having a more significant role in the company, Bobby Fish's return could certainly be in the cards.

However, Fish was cognisant of the fact that Triple H might not be the one pulling the strings in the world's largest wrestling promotion:

“But they're -- WWE is a machine man, and you don't always know, and what you think you know, you probably don't know 100% who’s in charge."

What has Bobby Fish been up to since leaving AEW?

Apart from his infamous "Folks, where's the lie?" promo on an episode of IMPACT, Bobby Fish has mostly stayed out of the mainstream wrestling spotlight since he departed from AEW.

He has competed across several independent promotions and returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling in November 2022. Towards the beginning of this year, Fish was removed from Impact's roster page on their website, officially drawing a line under his time in the promotion.

At 46 years old, the veteran still seems to have some gas in his tank despite being in the business for over two decades. Where he lands up next remains to be seen.

