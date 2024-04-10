"Yeah, but Chris Jericho is still wrestling," "That’s a W" - Fans react amid former WWE star's in-ring absence in AEW

A certain former AEW Champion has been absent from in-ring action for some time now, and fans were in favor of this decision, with many praising Tony Khan for this. This would be Saraya (fka Paige).

The former WWE Superstar has not wrestled since the February 7 episode of AEW Rampage. She was last seen in a tag team match with Ruby Soho as they took on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a losing effort. On this same night, much to her dismay, Soho turned on her and cost her the match.

One user on Twitter mentioned that it had already been around two months since Saraya was last seen in the ring, and he pulled out a meme calling Tony Khan the Booker and Promoter of the Year.

Fans on X reacted to this post and agreed with his sentiments. It seems that they, too, were not fans of the British star, and they were happy with her not having any in-ring action. Some even jokingly claimed that this was the best booking decision Tony Khan has ever made.

Some users were still not satisfied, as despite not having any matches, she has constantly appeared in segments during AEW Rampage, as she and her brother Zak Knight along with Harley Cameron, have continued to feud with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. Currently, Knight and Parker are the ones teased to have an in-ring confrontation.

One fan mentioned how he was still not a fan of Khan as a booker, seeing as Chris Jericho was still constantly being booked.

Saraya seemingly expressed frustration at her current AEW booking

It seems that Saraya, too, noticed how she had not been booked for a match for more than two months on AEW programming.

On Twitter, she brought up how it has been a while since she's been in the ring. She did not have an aggressive tone, so this may be her making a gentle message to management.

As of this point, there have been no reports of any underlying injuries for the former WWE Superstar, and this goes for the rest of the stars who are part of this developing storyline. In the end, this could simply be a booking issue.

