"Yes mommy," "OH MY GOSH" - Internet erupts after AEW star Skye Blue posts new picture on Instagram

AEW star Skye Blue recently posted new photos on her Instagram account, which made the fans go berserk.

Skye Blue has quickly risen to the top in All Elite Wrestling over the last year. She recently changed up her character after turning heel. However, she is yet to win some gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On Instagram, Skye Blue posted her jaw-dropping photos, which took the wrestling world by storm.

"When your beauty blends with intelligence, you become invincible," she wrote in the caption.

The fans gave their reactions in the comments section of Skye Blue's post.

Fans' comments under Skye Blue's Instagram post

AEW star Skye Blue opens up about being busted open

AEW star Skye Blue recently opened up about a brutal spot that resulted in her being busted wide open during an independent show.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Skye Blue explained how the chair that busted her open had a metal bar in the back. The AEW star further revealed that she lost a lot of blood after taking the chair shot to the face.

"I did a Hardcore match with this dude before so I felt comfortable with him. And I was like, ‘Just “Sabu” the chair [throwing the chair straight to the face] at me like you did before and we’ll be fine.’ He forgot to palm the chair so the chair spiraled in the air and it was not like the nice chairs that we have, it was one of those really crap Lucha show chairs where they have the metal bar on the back. And I just turned my head, I didn’t think, and it caught me right at the side of my head. I didn’t know I was bleeding. Because I just fell down. We still had a couple more things we had to do. And I got up and I flipped my hair and my back was just wet. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I look down and it was just a pool [of blood]. And I was just like, ‘Oh! This is cool.” [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Skye Blue has definitely become one of the major players in AEW recently. She has been booked really well in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which could help her in becoming a champion in 2024.

Which title do you want to see Skye Blue challenge for in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.