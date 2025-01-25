"You clowns need to stop" - AEW star reacts to Kurt Angle's earnest plea to fans

  • home icon
By Monika Thapa
Modified Jan 25, 2025 13:19 GMT
Kurt Angle (left) and AEW logo (right) [Source: WWE gallery and AEW on X]
Kurt Angle (left) and AEW's logo (right). [Images via WWE.com & AEW's X]

Kurt Angle is one of the best wrestlers in pro wrestling history. However, he also went through some very dark times during the peak of his career. The Olympic Hero left WWE to join TNA Wrestling in 2006. During his TNA run, he started taking heavy doses of painkillers every day because of his severe neck issues and other injuries.

The former world champion once revealed during an interview that he used to take 65 Vicodin per day to numb his pain. This addiction led to Kurt, wearing the now-iconic mouthpiece, unleashing his ruthless side inside the squared circle, earning him the nickname ''Perc Angle.'' The Wrestling Machine recently addressed fans calling him ''Perc Angle'' on his X (FKA Twitter) account.

Angle stated that the nickname was a reminder of his traumatic past, which he would like to forget, seemingly requesting fans to stop using the nickname. Reacting to his plea, AEW star EJ Nduka called for the fans ''to stop'' and put some respect on the Olympian's name.

"In other words, you clowns need to stop and put some respect on his name," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Kurt Angle reveals that he ''never wrestled high''

The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke about his painkiller addiction during an interaction with Chris van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast.

Kurt Angle revealed that he either took his medications before getting inside the ring or after the match, adding that he never wrestled with any drugs in his system.

"I know that fans, it's almost like they want me to feel good about it; the fans are having fun with it because I was the best wrestler in the business. So they want to say that Kurt Angle was 'Perc Angle.' That's why he was doing it, because he was all perked up. The thing is, I didn't use painkillers while I was wrestling. I did them in the morning, and then at night I would wrestle, and then I did painkillers after I got done wrestling. So I never wrestled high," he said.
youtube-cover

The WWE Hall of Famer retired from the squared circle in 2019. Kurt wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35, where he lost to Baron Corbin.



