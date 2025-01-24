Kurt Angle reveals heartbreaking story behind Perc Angle; fans call for it to be canceled 

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about the "Perc Angle" nickname and revealed that it reminded him of a time he would like to forget. Angle was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in history, but the Olympic gold medalist struggled with addiction throughout his career. The 56-year-old took to social media today to share a heartfelt message about the "Perc Angle" nickname and noted that it reminded him of his battle with addiction. The veteran added that he knew the fans were using the nickname in jest and added that he loved them.

Trending

"I’ve noticed the ‘Perc Angle’ nickname trending on social media. While I know it’s made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I’ve been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it’s never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all," he wrote.

You can check out his heartfelt message below:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Several wrestling fans have reacted to Angle's message and have called for the nickname to be canceled, with several of them stating they would refer to him as "Prime Angle" going forward.

You can check out some of the fan reactions in the image below:

Fans react to Angle's message and vow to change the nickname. [Image credit: Screenshot of fan comments on Angle's X post]

Angle also discussed the nickname during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. He shared that he never used painkillers while wrestling, but would in the morning and then after he would perform.

Kurt Angle reveals he would be honored to induct major WWE star into the Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle recently shared that he would be honored to induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame someday.

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Kurt Angle shared that he would love to return the favor and induct Cena into the Hall of Fame and claimed that he was possibly the greatest WWE Superstar in history. The Cenation Leader had inducted Angle into World Wrestling Entertainment's HoF: Class of 2017.

"But no, I'd be honored to induct John Cena; the one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time," said Kurt Angle. [H/T: CVV]

You can check out the video below for Angle's comments:

Kurt Angle's final match was a loss to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35. It will be interesting to see if the former champion makes any more appearances for the company moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback