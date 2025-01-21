WWE legend, not Randy Orton, would be honored to induct John Cena into the Hall of Fame

John Cena is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer. Speculation has run rampant regarding potential candidates to induct him, with Randy Orton emerging as a leading contender. However, a former World Heavyweight Champion recently expressed his desire to induct The Franchise Player into the Hall of Fame, stating he would be honored to do so.

Kurt Angle was Cena's debut opponent on WWE SmackDown over two decades ago. Despite losing to the Olympic gold medalist, this match marked the beginning of the 47-year-old star's "Ruthless Aggression" era, which saw him become an unstoppable force in the company.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Kurt Angle confirmed that he wouldn't be able to return to the ring for the 16-time World Champion's final match. He then discussed Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon as potential candidates for inducting John Cena into the Hall of Fame.

"Well, I'll tell you this: there are a lot of people that [sic] deserve to induct John. Randy Orton, who was his biggest competition, or his nemesis. But Stephanie McMahon, don't forget that [sic] she's the one that discovered his rapping ability, and she was a big fan of his; she really supported him quite often," he said.

While acknowledging their significant contributions, Kurt Angle stated that he would be honored to induct Cena, whom he considers the greatest WWE Superstar ever. Notably, The Franchise Player inducted the Olympian into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

"But no, I'd be honored to induct John Cena; the one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time," he added. [H/T: CVV]

Kurt Angle wants John Cena to break a WWE Hall of Famer's iconic record

The Olympic gold medalist further praised John Cena's record of 16 World Championships. While acknowledging Ric Flair's impressive championship record across multiple major promotions, Kurt Angle highlighted the significance of winning 16 titles within a single company.

The 56-year-old legend hopes to see The Cenation Leader win another world title before retiring. Angle added:

"Winning 16 World Heavyweight [sic] Titles in one company; Ric Flair won 16, but he won them in NWA, WCW, and WWE, and you can't take that away from him; they were all major promotions. But to do it all in one company, that makes you that company's greatest star. And I really believe that he deserves another title before he retires." [H/T: CVV]

It will be interesting to see if John Cena wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and secures a shot at a record-breaking 17th World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

