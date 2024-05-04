"You have no idea what’s coming" - Will Ospreay confirms he's coming to major non-AEW promotion

AEW star Will Ospreay recently confirmed his appearance at a major wrestling promotion.

The promotion is Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda which has been getting mainstream attention after former WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor made their way to the company. Will Ospreay has stated the desire to perform there in the past and even came forward to fund the promotion to help them procure a wrestling ring.

On X (formerly Twitter), Will Ospreay promoted Swerve Strickland's Swerve City Podcast and revealed that he would be appearing at SGW soon.

“You have no idea what’s coming lads. Listen I will come. Don’t you worry,” said Ospreay.

The next episode of the Swerve City Podcast featuring Will Ospreay is set to air soon on their YouTube channel.

Aiden English believes Will Ospreay could unify major AEW titles at All In 2024

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English recently addressed Will Ospreay's possible matchup at the All In PPV event later this year. Ospreay is set to challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

Speaking in a recent interview with the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, English stated that he would like to see All Elite Wrestling retire the International or the Continental titles and proposed that Will Ospreay should be the one to hold the unified Championship at All-In 2024.

"We've talked about this before if don't want....if you want to run with Swerve for a while which I think would be really cool to see. Maybe that's kind of Ospreay's big Wembley moment is he wins that title you know what I mean or maybe that's if we do have a International Continental combine it happens there," said English. [34:22 - 34:38]

Will Ospreay win his first AEW title at Double or Nothing 2024? It will be interesting to see if the company decides to have the International Championship unified with the Continental Championship, currently held by Kazuchika Okada.