"You were my idol," says AEW star to Saraya (fka Paige) ahead of dream match

AEW star Mariah May has sent a message to Saraya on social media ahead of her upcoming encounter with the former WWE Superstar on the forthcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Tony Khan's promotion recently announced a dream match for the June 5 edition of Dynamite. Mariah May and Saraya will lock horns for the first time in a singles match on tonight's show.

Ahead of her showdown with the former Paige on Dynamite, Mariah May took to X/Twitter and shared a message for Saraya. May revealed that Saraya was her idol back in the day. The AEW star also added that she wanted to follow in Saraya's footsteps but was thankful to find Toni Storm instead.

"Saraya, you were my idol! The first British girl to make it big. I wanted to follow in your footsteps, but thank God, I found Toni instead," she wrote.

AEW's Mariah May comments after an awkward moment with Harley Cameron

On the May 22 episode of Dynamite, Mariah May and AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm defeated Harley Cameron and Saraya of The Outcasts in a tag team contest.

A couple of weeks after defeating Harley Cameron in the tag team match, Mariah May posted an awkward photo with her.

"Get this woman away from me, please," May wrote in the caption.

Harley Cameron signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in April 2023 and is currently involved in a feud with Toni Storm and Mariah May. The 30-year-old has suffered regular defeats at the hands of Storm and May in recent times.

Cameron locked horns with Mariah May in a singles match on the May 8, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite in a losing cause. A week later, she suffered the same fate at the hands of Toni Storm. It will be interesting to see if Harley interferes during Mariah May vs. Saraya on the forthcoming episode of the company's flagship show.

