"You just buried him and choked him out" - Wrestling legend slams Tony Khan for burying major AEW talent

Wrestling legend Konnan is far from pleased with how Tony Khan has booked a major AEW star in recent months.

Wardlow enjoyed a strong first half to 2022. He played a crucial role in helping CM Punk defeat MJF at Revolution 2022 before turning against the Salt of the Earth officially. At Double or Nothing, he defeated MJF in a squash match after delivering ten powerbombs.

With all the momentum by his side, Wardlow won the TNT Championship by defeating Scorpio Sky. However, questionable bookings led to his momentum cooling down significantly and he recently lost the TNT Championship to Samoa Joe.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan slammed Tony Khan's booking of Wardlow, criticizing the AEW president for dropping the ball on the former Pinnacle member:

"Bro, I can't believe this. They had one of the hottest guys in the wrestling industry and like they've done many other times, they dropped the ball. They had a chance, and you don't get many, to rehabilitate them. Samoa Joe could have taken the loss. I can think of three or four finishes where Joe would have looked strong and you didn't even protect them. You just buried him and choked him out and they cut his hair. This was brutal." (15:28 - 15:50)

WWE legend Teddy Long is not interested in signing with Tony Khan's AEW

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long is not interested in signing with All Elite Wrestling. The WWE legend, speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, claimed that the feeling of not being interested is mutual between him and the company:

"Well, you know, the only reason I would [watch AEW], you know, it took time to watch it, is because of what we do here. You know, we do our podcast and I need information to talk about. I probably start watching on those bases, but my thing is this: AEW is not interested in me and I'm not interested in them." [13:16-13:34]

Tony Khan has a number of experienced legends backstage. The likes of Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, and Dustin Rhodes are important senior figures within the company.

Could Teddy Long and Tony Khan change their minds in the future and work together?

