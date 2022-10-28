"You just made the list" - Twitter explodes in a frenzy to top star allegedly confronting CM Punk following All Out backstage brawl

The wrestling world on Twitter has reacted to Chris Jericho reportedly calling CM Punk a 'cancer' in the AEW locker room.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the current Ring of Honor World Champion confronted Punk after the backstage melee between him and The Elite at All Out.

During the All Out media scrum, Punk went on a verbal tirade against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who are the EVPs of the company. Since the incident, both parties have been taken off television.

Reacting to reports of Jericho calling Punk a 'cancer' in the AEW locker room, fans took to Twitter to provide their opinion on the same. Some even pointed out the occasion when the former WWE World Champion confronted Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in real life.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Steppenwolfftw123 @vemali_akash @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Chris Jericho stood up to Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and now CM Punk. 3 different generations. The true GOAT. And he's right. Punk is the company's biggest star, but he's not worth all the controversy and backstage heat he carries with him into every company he's ever worked with. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Chris Jericho stood up to Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and now CM Punk. 3 different generations. The true GOAT. And he's right. Punk is the company's biggest star, but he's not worth all the controversy and backstage heat he carries with him into every company he's ever worked with.

Christian But No Cage. @TheShadowSaber @DrainBamager Chris Jericho is the greatest. What an asset he’s been to AEW. Let’s not forget, he gives credit to the Elite for bringing back his love of wrestling. @DrainBamager Chris Jericho is the greatest. What an asset he’s been to AEW. Let’s not forget, he gives credit to the Elite for bringing back his love of wrestling.

SpOoOoOoOoOre 👻 @SporePunch @DrainBamager Jericho is correct, and I hope Punk never comes back @DrainBamager Jericho is correct, and I hope Punk never comes back

H @HRHTherealone @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Y2j now is just a 90s hulk hogan @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Y2j now is just a 90s hulk hogan

Kennyfan @normalguykenny @JustAlyxCentral Jericho is known to leech on younger talent to further his own career. With Punk there Chris wouldn't have been the top guy. He is in Tony's ear from the start. @JustAlyxCentral Jericho is known to leech on younger talent to further his own career. With Punk there Chris wouldn't have been the top guy. He is in Tony's ear from the start.

Konnan recently commented on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE

CM Punk's future in AEW is still unclear. While reports have suggested that The Second City Saint might not return to All Elite Wrestling, nothing has been confirmed by Tony Khan.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. He said:

"If they were to bring CM Punk in it would be a major major coup, right? And it's a way to WWE and Punk to tell AEW 'f**k you', okay? But from what we are hearing, he has a no compete, so that's not gonna happen. You can tell, he [Tony Khan] is not gonna be embarrassed like that, you know what I'm saying? He's not gonna let him go and without that no compete being enforced."

The WCW veteran believes that Punk left on the worst terms possible. He added:

"But the other thing, I also think Disco, we have to look at, he left under the worst terms possible. And I think what he did at AEW just solidified all the people that didn't want him in there by saying, 'Look at what he did over there, you know, wasn't just over here and you want to bring that back here?' You know what I'm saying," added Konnan.

It now remains to be seen if Punk has a future in the professional wrestling industry or not.

