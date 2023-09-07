"You’ll never hold the championship" - AEW Women's Champion Saraya bashes 46-year-old star

The current AEW Women's Champion Saraya is currently in a Twitter feud with Emi Sakura and Saraya has once again taken a shot.

The online feud between the two started when Anti-Diva entered the ring to the Freddie Mercury song, "We Will Rock You," at All In at Wembley Stadium. Sakura posted a video of her tearful reaction to the entry and since then the two women have been trading insults about their position, fame, and success in professional wrestling.

Over on Twitter, Saraya took another Jab at Emi Sakura.

"You’ll never walk out to Freddie. You’ll never hold the championship. You’ll never be me LMFAO. Loser." tweeted Saraya.

Expand Tweet

AEW star accusses Saraya of being untrusted

Saraya won her first AEW Women's title in a shocking fashion in front of her hometown fans in England. The 80,000+ crowd went nuts when the former WWE star won the biggest match of her AEW career.

Though the victory made the fans happy, one particular person who was less than pleased was none other than her stable mate, Toni Storm. Storm was in the 4-way match with Saraya, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida.

Storm took a shot at Saraya in an interview with Renne Paquette on Dynamite and accused her of going off-script during their match.

“Listen, don't get me wrong. I am very happy for Saraya. Lord knows I am. But, she went completely off the script and completely forgot her part in my performance at All In and now I am stood here with no title, no friends, no nothing. Ruby, she left me out there and she hates me now. Can't trust her. Can't trust Saraya.”

Do you agree with Toni Storm? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.