"You’ll stay in my heart and I will love you" - Mercedes Mone suddenly breaks character to send emotional message

Mercedes Mone recently won a new championship at AEW's first-ever televised show in Mexico. The former Sasha Banks has now sent an out-of-character message to her peers and supporters in the country.
Mercedes Mone has been on an unstoppable hot streak since her All Elite Wrestling debut last year. Her eyes are currently set on the AEW Women's World Championship, although her expedition of gold has continued over the weeks leading up to All In: Texas. Last Wednesday, The CEO challenged and defeated Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico, adding yet another title to her collection.
Days later, Mercedes successfully defended her newly won belt for the first time at Fantastica Mania Mexico 2025 against La Catalina. The reigning All Elite Wrestling TBS Champion took to her Instagram profile a few hours ago and dumped a series of photographs from her recent tour in Mexico and her performances in "The Cathedral of Lucha Libre," along with a heartfelt message in the caption.
"🇲🇽 You’ll stay in my heart and I will love you #cmll #aew," wrote Mone.
It remains to be seen who will step up to Mone next to unseat her as CMLL's World Women's Champion.
Mercedes Mone was sent a warning by her All In: Texas opponent
After being tricked into dropping her guard against and subsequently being attacked by Mercedes Mone at AEW Summer Blockbuster, Toni Storm surprised The CEO after her victory over Zeuxis at Grand Slam Mexico. Wearing an outfit reminiscent of pop-culture character Carmen Sandiego, The Timeless One laid out Mercedes with a devastating German Suplex, although the latter escaped to safety.
This weekend at AEW Collision, Toni Storm sent a clear message to Mone, acknowledging her accomplishments outside the Tony Khan-led promotion but vowing to fight for and retain her AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas against the 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner.
It remains to be seen if The Illustrious Toni Storm will put a stop to Mone's stellar All Elite record.
