"You’ll want to see us prove it again"- 3-time WWE champion makes a bold claim ahead of huge rematch on AEW Collision

A former WWE champion has sent a confident message ahead of this match on AEW Collision. This huge star will face Adam Priest and Tommy Billington alongside his teammate in a big rematch.
Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood sent a bold message hours ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Collision. FTR has been involved in a feud with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in All Elite Wrestling as of late. For the past two weeks on Collision, the iconic tag team FTR has squared off against Adam Priest and Tommy Billington. Dominantly, Harwood and Wheeler have repeatedly defeated the young duo.
Taking to X, Harwood wrote a bold message claiming that they have been the best tag team in the world for over a decade. The former WWE star noted that on tonight’s episode of Collision, they plan to remind the fans of their in-ring excellence. With a poised tone, the 41-year-old wrote:
"It’s 2025. For 10 years, we’ve been the best tag team in the world, and, now we’re better than ever. I think tomorrow, you’ll want to see us prove it again."
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at AEW All Out
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been feuding with WWE legends Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the past few weeks. It has become a deeply personal battle between the two teams that will take them in a war against each other at All Out next weekend.
At the next big pay-per-view of All Elite Wrestling, FTR will go head-to-head for the first time in their career with legendary Copeland and Cage. Besides, it will mark the first bout as a tag team for Cope and Cage on Canadian soil. Fans have high expectations for this match due to the tag team excellence of the two teams.
Moreover, AEW has been advertising it as one of the biggest matches on the card for the weekend. With that said, it will be interesting to see how it will play out in Canada next week.
