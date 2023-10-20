"You’re fired!" – Major AEW star reacts to news of Vince McMahon's exit from WWE Creative

Vince McMahon might still hold the role of Executive Chairman in TKO Group Holdings, but he no longer has a say in WWE Creative. Recently, a major AEW star reacted to the news with an interesting impression.

McMahon is known for being a ruthless businessman, and this also translated into how he handled talent in wrestling. While it was a gimmick on screen, much like Donald Trump, he made "You're fired" into a memorable catchphrase.

During a recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran had an interesting reaction to the news of Vince McMahon.

"Imagine being the guy who has enough juice, who has enough power, to look at Vince McMahon and say, 'When it comes to Creative: You’re fired!' Who would’a thunk it?" (10:15 onwards).

Dave Meltzer recently commented on McMahon's loss of power in WWE and compared it to when Vince himself bought the promotion from his father, Vince McMahon Snr. back in 1984, and similarly took control.

Despite his jab at Vince McMahon, Matt Hardy believes the new direction will be best for WWE

Many fans seem to be happy with Triple H's control over WWE Creative, because of how happy they've been with his booking. In the same episode, Matt Hardy explained why he believes that Vince McMahon's exit from Creative will ultimately help WWE.

"I think at the end of the day, it’s gonna be a positive and it’s a win for WWE. Vince? You cannot deny his contributions to sports entertainment, to professional wrestling, to WWE. He is the greatest promotor of all time, that’s gonna go on his tombstone." (11:25 onwards)

Hardy continued:

"It’s just times change. It’s time to move on. It’s time to have someone a little younger, a little forward thinking, someone who has a more [of a] finger on today’s culture and wrestling fans. I think Paul Levesque was the guy to go with." (11:48 onwards)

EC3 also recently commented on the situation and while he noted how pivotal Vince has been, he pointed out that his age will likely have changed how he handles things. Only time will tell if the move benefits WWE or not.

