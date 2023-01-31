"You're sadly mistaken, dude" – AEW star recalls legal battle after being accused of stealing name

An AEW star recently opened up on dealing with a legal tussle for allegedly stealing a gimmick.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, had previously spent time in WWE with Cash Wheeler as part of the FTR team. Their use of the catchphrase 'Fear The Revolt' had apparently prompted the indie team of Caleb Konley and Zane Riley to accuse them of stealing the name 'Revolt.'

Konley and Riley were apparently using the name much before FTR started using it, leading to a legal battle. In a recent episode of the FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood spoke about how he responded to the accusations from Konley.

"I said, 'Dude, I had no idea that was your tag team name,'" Harwood recollected. "I said, 'If you think for the last however long that you guys have been teaming that I've been coming home on my day and a half off and looking up North Carolina independent wrestling instead of hanging out with my wife and daughter,' I said, 'You're sadly mistaken, dude.'" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While FTR won the legal battle, they refrained from using the name after being advised by Tony Schiavone. However, the AEW star acknowledged that he still has heat with Konley and Riley to this day.

The AEW star recently commented on Sami Zayn's future after WWE Royal Rumble

While Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are now in AEW, they still keep tabs on their friends at the Stamford-based Promotion.

In an episode of the FTR with Dax podcast, Dax spoke highly of Sami Zayn, claiming that the former Bloodline member could main-event WrestleMania at this point.

"Just like me, he's so passionate. So, I think he's finally been given the opportunity to do what he's always been able to do. That's above talent is the opportunity, as long as you get the opportunity, man. And you believe in yourself and you've got the talents to do it, you could do it and if he wants to main event WrestleMania make these people believe, if there's one person in this world, who could do that, it's him," said Dax Harwood. [2:14 - 2:40]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 This storyline has so many layers to it, but we’re not talking enough about Jimmy Uso revealing his jealousy of Jey and Sami Zayn’s newfound friendship.



My man was screaming “THIS YOUR BROTHER?? NAH, I’M YOUR BROTHER” This storyline has so many layers to it, but we’re not talking enough about Jimmy Uso revealing his jealousy of Jey and Sami Zayn’s newfound friendship. My man was screaming “THIS YOUR BROTHER?? NAH, I’M YOUR BROTHER” https://t.co/MPCnv2Tzcp

It remains to be seen what is next for Sami Zayn.

