"You've got him out there doing jobs every week" - Konnan lashes out at AEW for dropping the ball with former world champion 

The Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite managed to draw the ire of wrestling veteran Konnan.

On the stacked card of the latest Dynamite episode, a match between Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry) and Brian Cage took place. Despite the significant size difference, Perry was able to overcome Cage to gain the victory.

While such underdog wins are nothing new, Konnan was especially upset with how Brian Cage was made to look due to the poor booking of the match. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100 alongside Hugo Savinovich, the latter talked about how he would not even show up to work if he was Cage. Konnan also spoke in agreement with Hugo.

"You've got him out there doing jobs every week... They've done nothing with Adam Cole, they really didn't do much with CM Punk. They've dropped the ball on so many people, and it's their fault, and they don't like to be criticized. But we're not hating, we're stating." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The match between the two AEW stars was also criticized by WWE veteran

Konnan and Hugo Savinovich's strong opinions about the quality of the match is apparently shared by Jim Cornette as well.

While both Jungle Boy and Brian Cage have significant fanbases, their match at Winter is Coming seemingly failed to impress the audience. In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed Tony Khan's booking again, blaming it for ruining the young AEW star's potential.

"This was two Indie guys doing an Indie match with no leader, and Brian Cage trying to do 10,000 moves whether he can do ‘em or not. Finally, in the finish, I know they want to get Jungle Boy over but the finishes are so flat… Who’s putting this s**t together?" (02:02:16 onward).

Cornette also speculated that Perry was getting featured more prominently simply because of his good relationship with Tony Khan. With the young talent now seemingly done with his feud against Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

