"You watching that cr*p?" "Shots fired" - Fans hilariously react as WWE star references The Devil’s storyline

Earlier tonight, The Devil once again made his presence known as he went after MJF. Moments after, a certain WWE star tweeted a simple word, which could be about the segment. Fans have reacted to this, as this also reminded them of another former WWE storyline.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF took the mic and addressed a future problem of his, Samoa Joe. After his strong words for his challenger, the Devil's goons came into the ring, going after the AEW World Champion. If it weren't for Samoa Joe interfering, he would have been the next victim of an attack from these masked assailants.

Moments after, Corey Graves posted a one-word tweet, which read "Retribution". This could have been a reference to the AEW segment being similar to the WWE Retribution segment that occurred back in 2020.

They both featured masked men who were wreaking havoc. Fans on Twitter have reacted to this potential reference.

Fans were quick to comment that they, too, noticed the similarities. Some found it funny how it was so similar and wondered why Graves was watching AEW if this was indeed the case. Other fans also mentioned WWE Superstar Dijak, who was a part of Retribution.

Some fans took this as a tease for the possibility that Mustafa Ali could be the man under the mask. He would be cleared to sign with AEW next month, so this could be on the table.

Among those who replied was Jason Baker, who previously made masks for some superstars such as Rey Mysterio and Bray Wyatt, as he too joked around that he could make the Retribution masks once more.

Looking back at some similarities between the AEW Devil storyline and the WWE Retribution storyline

Since the beginning, many fans have compared the two storylines, primarily due to their mysterious masked goons going after some notable locker room members.

The Devil's goons have already had two successful attacks, with Jay White and The Acclaimed being the victims. These both occurred backstage, with the only similarity being that the victims were related to MJF.

Retribution, on the other hand, did not have specific targets but simply wanted to wreak havoc on WWE and the entire system. They unleashed destruction backstage, trashed the ring, and other things.

Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the mastermind behind Retribution, but the man behind the Devil Mask has no identity yet. It will be interesting to see who it will be and just what his intentions are.

Who is the Devil? Let us know your guesses in the comments section below.

