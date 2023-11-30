Corey Graves refers to controversial former WWE faction after mystery wrestlers appear on AEW Dynamite

A former controversial WWE faction found itself being mentioned after a moment on AEW Dynamite today, and commentator Corey Graves joined in.

Today, during AEW Dynamite, MJF came out to speak about his match against Samoa Joe, and he also said that he respected the star. He even hyped up Joe's run in TNA before going to WWE and mentioned how he had not won a world championship there before thanking him. He was going to say more, but the lights went out.

The character who has come to be known as The Devil came out with his fellow wrestlers and attacked MJF. He was beaten down, but Joe then got involved and made the save. The Devil challenged Joe and MJF to a title match, and the pair accepted.

Now, it seems they will face each other.

The Devil and his partners are all clothed in black and wear masks, and this has been reminding fans of a former faction - RETRIBUTION. The faction didn't have the best success record, with most members now not even in WWE except Mia Yim and Dijak.

Corey Graves clearly thought of the faction when they appeared as well, referring to them on Twitter.

While the wrestlers could be Mustafa Ali or even Mace, given they are no longer with the company, at this point, the group members' identities are unclear.

