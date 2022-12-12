"You would’ve sh*t your pants " - AEW star Chris Jericho savagely roasts fan for critiquing unique finish to world title match

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently lashed out at a fan on Twitter.

ROH Final Battle pay-per-view pitted the JAS leader against former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli. The match featured a special stipulation that if Claudio lost, he would have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

As expected, the two stars tried their hardest to overcome each other. Given their prodigious skill in the ring, both Jericho and Claudio seemed to be struggling to gain the upper hand. In the end, however, the Swiss Superman was able to lock the Ocho in a giant swing, which the latter tapped out to.

A fan recently brought up the unconventional finish, berating Jericho for tapping out to Claudio's signature move. This prompted the former AEW World Champion to post a savage reply.

"Hey f*ck face. Ever experienced this move? It’s barbaric. I tapped out..you would’ve sh*t your pants and cried for mommy."

With Claudio Castagnoli now being crowned the ROH World Champion, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming months.

Chris Jericho called for the AEW star's signature to be banned

The loss of the ROH World Title after tapping out to the Giant Swing is apparently hanging heavy on Chris Jericho.

While the Giant Swing may look only moderately damaging, it seemingly packs a lot of punch. In a recent post on Instagram, the Ocho bashed the move and asked for it to be banned.

"The @claudiocsro Swing is inhumane and barbaric and should be BANNED! I defy ANY ONE OF YOU to not do what I did and tap out in the face of permanent brain damage! #TheOcho #FinalBattle @ringofhonor @aew," wrote Chris Jericho.

Another BCC member, Wheeler Yuta, also took down Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship belt. With the Jericho Appreciation Society now losing two championship titles, only time will tell what they plan to do next.

