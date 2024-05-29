"Young Bucks just handing him the belt" - Fans believe Jack Perry could be a part of a huge angle in AEW

AEW officials are set to make a major decision in the fallout from Double or Nothing. Ahead of tonight's loaded Dynamite episode, fans are calling for a massive angle with The Elite, specifically Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.

The sixth annual Double or Nothing event was held last Sunday in Las Vegas. It was also marked AEW's five-year anniversary. The big news coming out of the show was Adam Copeland's broken leg. The TNT Champion was injured in the bloody Barbed Wire Steel Cage win over Malakai Black. The pay-per-view was closed with The Elite defeating Team AEW in a brutal Anarchy in the Arena match.

The Young Bucks have confirmed they will address the TNT Championship on tonight's Dynamite. Many fans are calling on The Scapegoat to be the next TNT Champion, and some want to see the EVPs use their power to help make it happen.

Trending

Check out some of the fan reactions to Jack Perry possibly becoming the new TNT Champion with help from The Young Bucks:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While others were against the idea and wanted to see names like Daniel Garcia or Malakai Black win the title, some anti-Elite fans are still endorsing the Perry idea because they believe it makes sense to the overall storyline.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Updated line-up for tonight's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present fallout from Double or Nothing as tonight's Dynamite airs live from KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.

The company has just confirmed that The Young Bucks will address the future of the TNT Championship now that Adam Copeland is injured. The current line-up for tonight looks like this:

Chris Jericho debuts new segment - TV Time with The Learning Tree

Mercedes Moné celebrates TBS Championship win

Casino Gauntlet to determine the World Championship challenger for Forbidden Door

Non-Title: World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch, sponsored by HBO's House of The Dragon

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch, sponsored by HBO's House of The Dragon Eliminator Match: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero The Young Bucks will address the future of the TNT Championship

AEW is also teasing an appearance by MJF. The former World Champion made his big return at Double or Nothing on Sunday.