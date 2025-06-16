Nobody cares about AEW's biggest match!

All In is AEW's version of WrestleMania. The annual pay-per-view attracts thousands worldwide, and Tony Khan's mission is to make it a global phenomenon. This year, AEW All In will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Three matches have been announced for the upcoming event. Fans are expecting a memorable show. However, there is a massive problem. It appears as if there is hardly any interest in the Winner Takes All Unification match for the AEW Unified Championship between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

Why don't fans care about Omega vs. Okada?

The rivalry between Omega and Okada in NJPW was legendary. They battled four times, and all their matches are highly acclaimed. The last time they locked horns in singles action was 2018. It's been seven years since then, and unfortunately, both wrestlers are past their prime.

Fans are disinterested in their upcoming match because they have seen it several times before. They are not expecting anything new and are also aware that the match's quality will dip because both have aged. Furthermore, the Best Bout Machine underwent surgery for diverticulitis a few months ago, so he might take it easy in the ring going forward.

AEW manager Don Callis was not needed in this storyline

It seems like Don Callis will never let Kenny Omega live in peace. When The Cleaner was the AEW World Champion, Callis was his manager. Their partnership eventually ended, but the veteran manager did everything to make Omega's life hell.

Kazuchika Okada is now a member of The Don Callis Family. This means the Omega and Callis story is far from over. Fans are now tired of this angle because they have seen it many times. The 61-year-old's involvement was not needed in the buildup to this match because it has become very repetitive.

The history of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Okada and Omega locked horns for the first time at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11. This match was won by the Japanese star. However, their second match at NJPW Dominion 6.11 in Osaka-Jo Hall ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

Omega was victorious in their third showdown, which took place at NJPW G1 Climax 2017. In their fourth and final match so far, Omega won yet again. This was an IWGP Heavyweight Title match that took place at NJPW Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-Jo Hall.

