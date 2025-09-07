Only one man is responsible for AJ Lee's blockbuster return to WWE!

AJ Lee has just made her highly-awaited return to WWE for the first time since 2015. She has come to the aid of her husband, CM Punk, and now looks to pick up where she left off.AJ Lee was known as one of the biggest stars during the Divas era and someone who inspired a new generation of women's wrestlers. Her return has changed the company's landscape forever. Interestingly, it seems that one person can be indirectly credited for making this happen. They were the spark, and began a series of unfortunate events which ultimately led to one of WWE's biggest moves in history. This would be Jack Perry.The 'Real Glass Incident' in AEWAt AEW All In: London in 2023, Jack Perry took on Hook during the zero-hour show for the FTW Championship. There were reports of Perry and Punk getting into it as they disagreed with the use of glass for spots in the match.The Scapegoat went into business for himself for a brief moment and took a shot at the Straight Edge Superstar on live television, showing off how he ended up using 'real glass' during the match. This led to the two getting into a backstage incident after that match, with things getting physical.Michael Desrochers (Centre #69) @MikeDesrochers1LINKIf Jack Perry never said &quot;real glass,&quot; AJ Lee would be showing up on Dynamite this week to confront Mercedes Mone.CM Punk was fired due to multiple backstage incidentsAfter the incident with Jack Perry at All In 2023, CM Punk was fired by AEW a few weeks later. With Punk being involved in Brawl Out, almost a year before this, it seems that they made the decision due to this already being the second incident of this sort.This was a decision that would impact the company forever, as a major star and fan-favorite in the Second City Saint was forced to walk away from the promotion for good. This eventually led to him being given a chance to return to WWE for the first time in almost 10 years. He did not squander his opportunity, as he has arguably been in one of the best runs of his career, and it is only getting better as time passes.AJ Lee is now signed to a multi-year deal with WWEWith CM Punk now being affiliated with WWE, naturally, he was able to convince his wife, AJ Lee, to come back. He has always left the decision of returning to the ring to her, and it seems that now she has given in and has decided to give it all another shot.AJ Lee could have gone to AEW, had Punk stayed over there, as this could have been a move that Tony Khan and the company may have pulled off as well. Seeing as they have been able to bring in big names every year, the former Divas Champion may also have been swayed to a return, seeing the level of talent she would be able to work with as well.But things did not end that way, and it will be the WWE women's division who will be the ones who will have the chance to work with one of the biggest icons of the past decade. She has also signed a multi-year deal, and they may build her up to be a major figure on the roster.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKAJ Lee has signed a multi-year deal with WWE on a full time basis. (via @BodyslamNet)No one expected this domino effect, which began with the Jack Perry and CM Punk situation. But now WWE fans are happy because AJ Lee is back with the company for several years to come.