WWE's Paige and AEW stars clap back at a trolling fan on social media

Paige recently teamed up with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and former NXT star Marina Shafir to take on an internet troll.

The former WWE Divas Champion has been quite active on Twitter recently, and notably blasted WWE Hall of Famer Kane's stance on the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade in the USA. AEW's Britt Baker also shared her opinion, as the star also directed a Tweet at the Knox County Mayor. Since her initial tweet, she's gotten into a handful of online debates and Twitter spats with various people who disagree with her stance.

The star recently poked fun at a Twitter user who spelled "maternal" wrong, after accusing the star of not having maternal instincts.

"What is mertenal?" - The star tweeted.

Marina Shafir would chime in too, jokingly suggesting it had something to do with a meerkat.

"@RealPaigeWWE I'm thinking it has something to do with a meerkat." - Shafir tweeted.

Britt Baker also joined in, jokingly stating that she studied it while she was in dental school.

"@MarinaShafir @RealPaigeWWE Yeah I studied it in dental school." - Baker tweeted.

Paige then proceeded to respond to the former AEW Women's Champion, mocking the Twitter user in the process.

"I think you meant *derntel scawl" - the former Divas Champion tweeted.

Britt Baker and Paige could very well be a powerful tag-team within AEW if the WWE star ever jumps into the promotion. However, until her contract expires, fans will simply have to continue speculating.

Since Paige's WWE contract is expiring on July 7th, could the star debut in AEW?

Earlier in June, the former Divas Champion took to social media to announced that her contract with WWE was coming to an end after signing with the promotion all the way back in 2011. According to the star, her contract will officially expire on July 7th, only a week away from the time of writing this article.

The star also noted that her contract doesn't include a "no-compete clause", meaning she'll be readily available to jump into another promotion after July 7th. This could mean that she might just end up coming face-to-face with Britt Baker in AEW.

With the date just around the corner, fans won't have to wait long to see if the former Divas Champion debuts within AEW. Her presence within All Elite Wrestling's women's roster could just enhance it in all the ways some fans believe it's lacking.

