Photo: Former DX member spotted with Jon Moxley and major AEW star

Former DX member Mike Tyson was recently seen hanging out with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

Tyson served as a special guest commentator in the AEW All-Atlantic Title match between champion Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata. The bout saw Freshly Squeezed retain his championship against the Japanese stalwart.

Afterward, Tyson was immediately greeted with admiration from various personalities. These included Jim Ross, with whom he shared the announcers booth, Athena, Leila Grey, Satnam Singh, and even Shibata.

Two of the talents who also took the opportunity to be with Tyson were Castagnoli and Moxley. On his Instagram account, The Swiss Cyborg posted a photo where he, Iron Mike, and The Purveyor of Violence were having a great time together backstage.

This was Iron Mike's first appearance with the company since April 14, 2021, when he was the special enforcer for the Chris Jericho-Dax Harwood match on Dynamite.

Tony Khan spoke on the AEW future of Mike Tyson

During his guest appearance on the Busted Open podcast, AEW President Tony Khan heaped praise on Mike Tyson's commentating ability. The former stated that the latter added flavor to the Orange Cassidy-Katsuyori Shibata All-Atlantic title bout last week on Rampage.

Khan then hinted at potentially bringing back Iron Mike to do another announcing gig.

"It was a great match, Orange Cassidy versus Shibata; Mike [Tyson] added a lot to the presentation of it, and I think we learned firsthand Mike is a great wrestling commentator. This was a great debut for Mike as an AEW announcer, and hopefully, we’ll get Mike back to do the commentary again because he definitely adds a lot to the show."

It will be interesting to see if Tyson will appear in future events of the Jacksonville-based promotion following his critically-acclaimed commentary debut on the Friday show.

