Predicting the final Labour of Jericho in AEW

MJF and Chris Jericho have been embroiled in a highly personal and bitter feud in AEW for many months now. After two massive gimmick matches between their respective factions and a win apiece at Blood and Guts and Stadium Stampede, the leaders of AEW's two biggest factions have been at each other's throats.

Chris Jericho is desperate to get his hands on MJF but MJF won't let him get a match easily. In a bid to make Jericho suffer, MJF set out four obstacles for Jericho to overcome to get an eventual match against him. The tasks have been labeled as the Labours of Jericho, with four labours being matches against opponents with specific stipulations of MJF's choosing. The fifth, and final, labour will be MJF himself.

This storyline has led to some great television segments on AEW Dynamite. The possibilities are seemingly endless on who MJF chooses to fight Chris Jericho. So far, the Demo God has cleared two hurdles.

The first was a match against Shawn Spears wherein only The Chairman could use chairs. The second was a No Rules match against Nick Gage. At AEW Fight for the Fallen, MJF announced the third opponent would be Jericho's long-time WCW rival Juventud Guerrera, in a match where The Demo God can only win by using a Top Rope Move.

With wide-ranging opponents and stipulations booked for Chris Jericho so far, and assuming he beats Juventud, it's anyone's guess as to what the fourth and final Labour of Jericho would be. Here are a few predictions:

#4. Mike Tyson vs Chris Jericho on AEW; No Pinfalls and Submissions, only TKO

Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho have a storied history across two of the biggest promotions in the world - AEW and WWE.

Iron Mike Tyson famously knocked out Chris Jericho in WWE in 2009, turning on him during a match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Mike Tyson appeared on AEW in May 2020 as the two legends rekindled a decade-old feud. Jericho and Tyson shoved each other before they were separated.

Although a match never materialized, Tyson would return in the build-up to the Inner Circle vs Pinnacle Blood and Guts match. He would get his hands on Shawn Spears during an altercation, and also be the special guest enforcer for a match between Jericho and Dax Harwood.

With MJF showing his attention to detail while choosing Juventud Guerrera as Chris Jericho's third opponent, Mike Tyson could be one of the options he's considering.

Tyson has a killer right and has looked in good shape whenever he's been on AEW. The match won't be a classic by any means but purely from a spectacle point of view, it will be super fun. The added stipulation of only knockouts will make the match that much more interesting as it plays directly into Mike Tyson's hands.

It's a long, long shot that this happens as the execution will be quite difficult considering their age and the fact that Mike Tyson isn't a professional wrestler.

