Randy Orton may not return to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames alone

It is official! Randy Orton will be making his WWE return for the first time in nearly 18 months at Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday.

During the closing moments of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes finally revealed The Viper as the fifth member of their team. The announcement came shortly after Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso to gain an advantage for The Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames.

After the match, The Scottish Warrior and The Judgment Day members launched a vicious attack on Main Event Jey Uso. However, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn came out with steel chairs to help the former Bloodline member fend off the heels.

Soon after, The American Nightmare grabbed the mic and stated that they had found someone of similar stature as Drew McIntyre for the Men's WarGames Match. Rhodes added that he is someone he had a "Legacy" with and is an Apex Predator, a callback to their time as part of the popular faction.

While Cody Rhodes did not exactly name-drop Randy Orton, his constant references to his nickname led to Orton's chants breaking out in the crowd, spurring him to confirm their fifth partner by saying, "They are right."

The Legend Killer obviously did not appear on the show, as the company probably wanted to save it on the day of the Survivor Series WarGames on November 25.

Now that it is confirmed Randy Orton is coming back, he may not be returning alone. The superstar who could rain on his parade could be CM Punk, who has been long-speculated to show up in his hometown of Chicago.

The Straight Edge Superstar returning in the aftermath of the Men's WarGames Match to confront Seth Rollins would blow the roof of the building. The Visionary has made several CM Punk references in recent months, and it is time the Stamford-based company finally strikes while the iron is hot. A face-off between the two stalwarts would give fans a preview of a potential WrestleMania 40 match.

Will Randy Orton turn against Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

Ahead of their highly-anticipated reunion, AEW star Matt Hardy expressed the possibility of a potential feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend pitched the idea of Orton and Rhodes having a program with each other after the Survivor Series.

"I love working with Randy. I wouldn't even hate [Cody and Randy] being on the same page, and then let 'The Viper' come out and do his thing and they could have their little program," Matt Hardy said.

The Viper and The American Nightmare have a rich history dating back to their time in The Legacy. It will be interesting to see if the company will plant seeds for a potential feud between the two men at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

