5 Surprise names who could show up at WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 could make history like its past versions. At previous events, huge names like The Undertaker and the Shield made official WWE debuts.

Former champions Drew McIntyre and Asuka have turned heel on the way to Survivor Series, putting the faces in peril. With some betrayals before the event, the show could also witness a few massive moments.

Cody Rhodes' team needs a fifth member to combat the Judgment Day. Could a former WWE Champion finally return to aid his former friend? It's highly possible that any of the following five performers could surprise the fans by appearing at Survivor Series in Chicago.

#5 Liv Morgan may return from injury

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her run with the Women's Tag Team Championship. She was also battling Rhea Ripley at the same time.

It's been months since Morgan was last active, but that could change at Survivor Series. Ripley is facing Zoey Stark at the show and will likely defeat the upstart. Any number of female stars could attack The Eradicator after the bout.

Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, or Shayna Baszler could confront Ripley after the match. Morgan could also do the same to avenge her injury, marking her official return to action.

#4 Randy Orton's return could be on the horizon

The Viper has a historic track record at Survivor Series.

The Legend Killer has been out of action for over a year and a half with a back injury. His age and the ailment have made recovery difficult, but several recent reports have stated that he'll likely return in time for Survivor Series.

His name would elicit a huge response from the crowd, and his status as a multi-time champion would make sense as the final member of Team Rhodes.

While he hasn't been around during the rise of the Judgment Day, he's a top star who could help battle the sinister group. He could also team up with someone to go after the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#3 Sasha Banks is still a free agent

Where will The Boss/CEO wrestle her next match?

This selection might be unlikely, but it could still happen. Banks is currently a free agent despite appearing in the London crowd at All In in late August. She was injured then and wasn't announced as an official member of the AEW roster.

Despite her exit from WWE, she could return to the company where she became a star. Triple H is now in charge of Creative and could give her a renewed push should she come back.

Banks could also join the face team to battle Damage CTRL. She could also return to aid Bayley should the dynamics force the group to turn on its leader.

#2 Jade Cargill could join the historic names to debut at Survivor Series

Jade Cargill could make a huge impact by appearing in Chicago.

Jade Cargill is already signed to WWE but has yet to enter the ring. She's made backstage appearances across all three brands. Cargill has also shown up in the parking lot of arenas.

Her biggest appearance to date was to witness the NXT Women's Title match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. Cargill has had staredowns with both Lynch and Charlotte Flair. If both women are working Survivor Series, an appearance from Cargill could start potential programs with either woman.

She wouldn't have to wrestle yet, but her simple appearance would be buzzworthy. The former TBS Champion would also join the Undertaker and the Shield as massive stars who made their debuts at Survivor Series.

#1 CM Punk's return to WWE has been a hot topic of debate

Since his AEW contracts were terminated, the focus immediately shifted to whether CM Punk would return to WWE. What was once unthinkable became a possibility, especially with the change in leadership to Triple H.

The merger with the UFC could also help as Punk briefly fought for the MMA promotion. This year, Survivor Series emanates from Chicago, Illinois, which is famously known as Punk's hometown. The crowd would erupt if The Voice of the Voiceless returned to the company after almost a decade.

It's a coin toss at this point, but Punk will be a huge talking point coming out of Survivor Series whether he returns or not. Can the two sides reconcile?

