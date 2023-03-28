Randy Orton could turn heel if 22-year wrestling veteran joins WWE

WWE veteran Randy Orton had a career resurgence with his latest babyface run in the global juggernaut. He and his RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle, had decent success as a tag team before The Viper's unfortunate injury in May 2022.

Orton is seemingly edging closer to a return, and will likely get a massive ovation from fans upon his return. But what if an AEW star's debut at Stamford leads the former world champion back to his villainous roots? We are talking about none other than "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega.

Omega's contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly ending later this year, including time added due to an injury layoff. WWE is bound to be interested in signing the 39-year-old star, and if everything falls in place, fans could see him debut towards the end of 2023 or early 2024.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”



- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him

(via CBC) “I think at this point anything new appeals to me. And challenges also always, always appealed to me”- Kenny Omega when asked if WWE appeals to him(via CBC) https://t.co/ezAyS0NbCU

What if The Viper confronts Kenny Omega upon his first appearance in the global juggernaut? Seeing The Cleaner as another name looking to upstage him, Orton could show his true colors and drop Omega with his vicious RKO, turning heel in the process.

The two stars could then embark on a dream feud, possibly culminating with a major match at WrestleMania 40. Randy Orton would be the perfect first opponent for Kenny Omega in WWE, helping him get used to the workings of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE legend Bully Ray wants to see AEW star Kenny Omega clash against Randy Orton

While speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, the older Dudley brother said that he is not sure if Kenny Omega is a better pro wrestler than Randy Orton.

The WWE veteran also added that he would like to see The Cleaner battle against The Viper and John Cena to "understand real psychology" inside the squared circle.

"When I hear the word pro wrestler, I think of Randy Orton, not Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is definitely the best of something in the world, I just don't know if the right word is pro wrestler. I would love to see Kenny Omega versus a Randy Orton, a Kenny Omega versus a John Cena. Guys that understand real psychology," said Ray.

It will be interesting to see if Orton and Omega ever face each other for a dream match in pro wrestling.

Do you think Kenny Omega will join WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

