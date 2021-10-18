Ranking the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Participants

For the second year in a row, AEW will hold a World Title Eliminator Tournament that will culminate at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Eight participants will take part in this tournament and will look to repeat the success of the last winner. Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page at Full Gear 2020 to win the first World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Omega parlayed that victory to defeat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship on "The Winter Is Coming" special of AEW Dynamite last year. The participants in this year's tournament range from established top talent to rising stars who will be looking to achieve the biggest win of their career. It makes the competition very stiff and everyone is willing to lay it all on the line to advance.

With the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament set to kick off next Friday on Rampage, it is the perfect time to look at this year's field and determine who will be the most likely winner. There will be some with a better chance than others due to their track record or matchups during the bracket. In this article, let's rank the participants of this year's AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

8) Dark Order's 10 - AEW

Dark Order's 10 has been given time to shine on several occasions in AEW. Preston Vance is a graduate of the Nightmare Factory and was taken under the wing of Brodie Lee. He got his spot in the Dark Order and worked as an enforcer for the stable. 10 has actually gotten the opportunity to headline a few episodes of AEW Dynamite over his time in the promotion.

Dark Order's 10 was part of a Brodie Lee Jr.-chosen dream team with Orange Cassidy and Cody Rhodes on the Brodie Lee Tribute Show in December. He also faced then-TNT Champion Darby Allin on the April 28th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. These occasions have helped him grow and shown that he has the potential to be a star for the company.

The reason why Dark Order's 10 has the least likely chance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is because of his first-round matchup. Vance will be up against the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. It will be tough to advance to the finals with any of the competitors, but Moxley may be the toughest test of Preston's young career.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman