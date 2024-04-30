Retired star returns, blockbuster signing from WWE - 4 possible replacements for Tony Khan as an AEW authority figure

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has been both an off-screen and on-screen authority figure for his company for quite some time now. However, many fans on the internet have asked for a proper on-screen character who can play authority figures such as Commissioner, General Manager, and so on.

Well, the following are four names who could play the role of an authority figure on AEW TV and can make a huge impact in terms of weekly programming of the promotion as well:

#4 Sting could be a trustworthy Commissioner for Tony Khan

At the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Sting had a near-perfect retirement match, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks. Although The Icon hung up his boots from in-ring competition, his appearance on All Elite TV was duly missed.

Therefore, the 64-year-old legend would make a great onscreen babyface authority figure for Tony Khan's promotion. The locker room and Khan respect The Icon a lot, and it would be great for fans to see him on TV every week either as a Commissioner or General Manager.

#3 Ric Flair could be an entertaining GM

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, signed a multi-year deal with AEW last year and has since made multiple appearances on TV. Flair also has experience playing the role of an authority figure during his time in WWE back in 2001-2002, when he managed RAW.

Therefore, Flair's current contract could be used appropriately by Tony Khan to appoint him as the General Manager of Dynamite. Interestingly, Ric could nail the role of both a babyface and a heel authority figure.

#2 Eric Bischoff has proven his worth as an authority figure

Former WCW President and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was a phenomenal onscreen character in his time, whether you look at his great work as an authority figure with NWO in the 1990s or as the heel General Manager of RAW back in 2002-2005.

Bischoff has addressed his issues with AEW and Tony Khan and his addition on All Elite TV as a heel authority figure could work wonders, as it will be a moment of worlds colliding. Moreover, things between TK and Bischoff could always be sorted out to prioritize business.

#1 Shane McMahon could be a blockbuster signing for AEW

This might sound crazy but crazier things have happened in the world of professional wrestling. Shane McMahon is the only son of former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. However, along with the exclusion of Vince, Shane also seems to have no power in the Stamford-based promotion after the TKO merger.

Therefore, Tony Khan could take advantage of a golden opportunity and call up Shane O Mac to be an onscreen authority figure and bring more eyes to AEW. Furthermore, Shane would be directly competing with his brother-in-law, Triple H, which could be a great sight for the fans.

Overall, AEW needs a great onscreen authority figure to pull more casual fans to the product and this formula has always worked in the past. Only time will tell if TK will bring someone on board to play the onscreen character.