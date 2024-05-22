Return to WWE after two decades, Massive heel turn - 4 directions for Christopher Daniels after being fired from AEW

Christopher Daniels was seemingly fired from AEW on last week's Dynamite, moments after losing a tag team match against the company's EVPs, The Young Bucks. The Fallen Angel has been with the promotion since its inception in 2019, having won the inaugural AEW Tag Team Championships with SCU.

Recently, Christopher Daniels has been teaming up with former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal. Despite being the AEW Head of Talent Relations, Daniels is still an active wrestler, and he hasn't taken too kindly to the likes of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson abusing their authority.

On a recent episode of AEW Collision, Christopher Daniels interrupted their promo to criticize them, which led to the match on Dynamite. Now that the 54-year-old has been "fired" on live television and is expected to serve out his 90-day non-compete clause, what's next for the indie legend? Here are four directions he can go next:

#4. Kenny Omega reinstates Christopher Daniels

The only one with the power to reverse The Young Bucks' decision is another fellow EVP, Kenny Omega. The Cleaner has been out with a serious medical issue since last December. He briefly returned to television a few weeks ago but was attacked by The Elite.

Omega later booked the Anarchy in The Arena Match between the heel faction and Team AEW, which comprises Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Darby Allin. The match will take place at the Double or Nothing PPV this weekend.

Reinstating Daniels back in the company could be a way for the veteran to align himself with a few AEW originals to wage war against the heel faction.

#3. Christopher Daniels joins The Elite upon his AEW return

On the flip side, perhaps the former SCU member might be desperate to regain his role and might just join The Elite instead. The veteran has played the heel role to perfection throughout his career, whether it was in TNA or ROH, so it could be a great way to evolve his character on television.

With The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry running roughshod over Dynamite, Daniels might begrudgingly fall in line in the interest of his job security. His real-life role as Head of Talent Relations can even play into a storyline where he is forced to hire and fire wrestlers according to the whims and fancies of The Bucks.

#2. Christopher Daniels returns to TNA

Speaking of TNA, Daniels was a legend in the promotion years before he stepped foot in AEW. He was a former X-Division Champion and had a legendary Three-Way Match with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, which is still revered to date.

If he were to leave AEW, it would be fitting that he return to the company that made him a star, this time as a legend in the locker room. His former SCU teammate, Kazarian, is already making waves in the promotion, so there could possibly be a partnership or a feud waiting for him if he were to make the jump.

#1. Christopher Daniels returns to WWE

Despite his illustrious career, Daniels could never quite make an impact in WWE. The Fallen Angel had a short run in the Stamford-based promotion way back during the Attitude Era between 1998 and 2001.

However, he was mainly an enhancement talent, wrestling in minor shows such as Sunday Night Heat and Shotgun Saturday Night. He would find more success during his stints with TNA and ROH and in the independent circuit.

Perhaps Christopher Daniels might fancy another stint in WWE. Inspired by the success of former TNA stars like AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes, there might be a place for the veteran, even if it is as a mentor in NXT.