Returning former WWE Champion to answer Adam Copeland's open challenge and set up first-time-ever feud? Dream AEW clash explored

On the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, The Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland will continue a trend he seems to have set in recent times. In the last few weeks, Copeland has been issuing open challenges. Two weeks ago, the 50-year-old wrestled in a spontaneous match against Griff Garrison and registered a win.

Last week on Collision, Copeland announced another open challenge, which was answered by Lee Moriarty. While the former WWE Superstar won this match as well, his hunger isn't satisfied. AEW revealed that on the upcoming episode of Collision, the former Edge will hold yet another open challenge.

While Adam Copeland will head into this match with a lot of confidence, there is a possibility that he could face someone who has the ability to defeat him. The star who Copeland could face is Jon Moxley. On the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, Moxley is set to make his return to AEW programming.

Hence, there is always a chance that he could be the one to answer Copeland's open challenge. The reason why he could do the same can be attributed to the fame The Rated-R Superstar brings. If Moxley beats the WWE Hall of Famer, he will be able to make quite the statement.

Former WWE Champion names Adam Copeland as his dream opponent

Over the years, Adam Copeland has cemented his place in wrestling history. While the former Edge had a very successful career in WWE, his hunger to do more got him to AEW. Overall, his career serves as an inspiration for many fans and athletes. This is one reason why many wrestlers also dream of facing The Rated-R Superstar.

One such wrestler who said that Copeland is his dream opponent is Matt Cardona. On social media platform X, Cardona was asked by a fan who is a dream opponent he never faced. Cardona answered the question by using Copeland's former name from his time in WWE:

''Edge.''

Expand Tweet

Like Cardona, several superstars dream of facing a legend like Adam Copeland. Given he is still active in the ring, it will be interesting to see if Cardona ever gets his wish.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here