Returns to cost major star his title? Huge backstage surprise - 5 things Sting could do at AEW All In

Retired wrestler Sting is an AEW legend. Although his time in the company was short-lived, it was immensely impactful. He made his All-Elite debut in December 2020 at the Dynamite: Winter Is Coming television special. He spent four years in the company and hung his boots earlier this year.

Sting's AEW run was special. He was undefeated and won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin. Furthermore, his alliance with Allin proved to be vital for both stars. The 65-year-old's final match in the promotion was at Revolution, where he yet again teamed with Allin and triumphed over The Young Bucks.

Interestingly, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is rumored to return at the upcoming All In 2024 PPV. The marquee event is scheduled to take place this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London. Moreover, more than 50,000 fans are reportedly going to be in attendance.

The match card for the event is as follows:

AEW World Championship vs. Career match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW American Championship match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

AEW World Trios Championship Four-way London Ladder match: The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. Pac and Blackpool Combat Club

TNT Championship Coffin match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

Zero-Hour: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

Casino Gauntlet match

If Sting does show up at All In 2024, it's going to be one of the most shocking moments in AEW history. Here are various ways he could make his comeback.

#5. Sting could interfere in Darby Allin's match

Long-time fans of AEW are aware of the strong bond between Darby Allin and his former tag team partner. At All In, the 31-year-old will lock horns with Jack Perry for the AEW TNT Championship in a coffin match. Perry is currently a member of the villainous stable "The Elite." There is a possibility that its other members will interfere during the match and try to cost Allin his win.

This is where Sting could save the day. The 65-year-old could make sure that the aforementioned match proceeded smoothly and also ensure that Allin became the new AEW TNT Champion. He could also handle The Elite's distractions.

#4. and #3. Appear backstage or Host the show

He could briefly appear backstage and have a short conversation with Darby Allin or any other AEW star before their match. However, it makes the most sense if he speaks with the AEW TNT Championship challenger because of their history together.

The retired wrestler could also host All In 2024. This would be completely unexpected, and if it happens, fans are in for something special. With a British crowd in attendance, Sting hosting the marquee event will be a historic moment for AEW and wrestling in general.

#2. and #1. Guest commentator or Enter from the rafters

Sting has exceptional skills in delivering promos and could do justice to All In's commentary team. He could either be on the panel throughout the event, for some matches, or just during Darby Allin's showdown.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion could also enter the arena from the rafters in his classic style. This is guaranteed to receive a huge ovation from a passionate British audience.

