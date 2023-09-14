Rhea Ripley to finally lose her Women's World Championship to Triple H's next rumored WWE signing? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is having the time of her life with The Judgment Day members in WWE. She's also riding high as the reigning Women's World Champion on RAW.

However, it looks like her title reign is in serious jeopardy now. Earlier this week, Nia Jax returned to WWE and crashed the title bout between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event.

The Irresistible Force decimated Rodriguez and cost her the opportunity to knock Mami off her perch. In the aftermath, Jax also laid waste to Ripley, signaling she will soon be coming after her title.

With Fastlane slated to be the next premium live event, it's almost a foregone conclusion that fans would get a blockbuster match between The Nightmare and Nia Jax. There's a strong chance that the company might put Raquel Rodriguez into the mix, given how she was robbed of her potential title win.

As exciting as the match sounds on paper, it is unlikely that The Judgment Day member would be losing her title on a B-level PLE. However, it could be the beginning of the end for Rhea Ripley.

With rumors suggesting that Jade Cargill is headed to WWE, fans could expect big things for the former TBS Champion under Triple H's regime.

Assuming she leaves AEW for WWE in time for Survivor Series, the company can book Ripley to drop her title to Cargill. The two women can even pull off a double turn during their match, allowing The Eradicator to turn babyface before 2023 ends.

Jade Cargill could be a vicious heel on the main roster, and fans can rally behind Ripley in her quest to claim back the Women's World Championship. Nevertheless, it's a mere conjecture at the moment.

Only time will tell when Jade Cargill will debut in WWE and whether she'll be the chosen one to dethrone Mami.

Rhea Ripley seemingly paid tribute to Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash 2023

During her first title defense against Zelina Vega at Backlash, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Rhea Ripley seemingly paying homage to Jade Cargill at the end of the match.

The Eradicator went for the cover on the LWO member in a similar way to how Jade Cargill pins her opponent.

It is unknown if Ripley's gesture was intentional, but fans have been clamoring for a clash between the two women ever since. Should Cargill jump ship to WWE, there's a laundry list of dream opponents that could help her reach superstardom.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill dethrone Rhea Ripley on her WWE in-ring debut?