Rhea Ripley to replace Dominik Mysterio with 3-time WWE champion at Elimination Chamber next year? Exploring the possibility

The on-screen relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most popular couples in WWE today.

However, with "Dirty" Dom recently losing his NXT North American Championship, could it be the time for Mami to kick his Dom Dom out of Judgment Day and replace him with a returning star? That name in question is Buddy Matthews.

Yes, you've read that right. The House of Black member has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since February 2022, but there were rumors that he wanted to get out of his contract last year. There's no official word on when his deal expires, but Matthews is said to have signed a five-year contract. If that's the case, fans shouldn't expect to see him back in WWE anytime soon.

But if not, there's a strong chance that Buddy Matthews will jump ship back to the Stamford-based promotion in time for Elimination Chamber 2024, which takes place in his and his fiancée's home country of Australia. Ripley has already teased the idea of a potential breakup with Dominik when he lost his North American title for the first time in October.

Now that "Dirty" Dom has found himself in a similar position as before, he could face the same repercussions. Rhea Ripley could give him a final ultimatum, asking Dom to reclaim his title, or there would be no place for him on Judgment Day. The angle could go down after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which would kick start the build-up to Elimination Chamber 2024.

Triple H could set up a big title match for Dominik Mysterio against whoever the current NXT North American Champion would be at that time. The third-generation star could fail to reclaim the title, following which Rhea Ripley could break his heart by saying she never loved him. At that moment, Buddy Matthews could ambush Dominik from behind and join Judgment Day.

This would also set the stage for Rey and Dominik to reunite and face Judgment Day in an epic payoff at WrestleMania 40. Of course, it all depends on whether The House of Black member is contractually free to sign with WWE.

Rhea Ripley on Buddy Matthews' potential WWE return

In an interview with Gery Roif earlier this year, Rhea Ripley stated that she could convince Buddy Matthews to return to WWE someday:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen."

Buddy and Malakai of The House of Black are currently embroiled in a feud with FTR. With Worlds End pay-per-view fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the company books a match between the two teams.

