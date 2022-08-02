"I don't even have words" - Former WWE Superstar gets emotional after Ric Flair's last match

Ric Flair recently had his final match, an event the 73-year-old has been building up to for quite some time. Flair's performance seems to have touched one former WWE Superstar especially deeply, as the star shared his emotional response.

Flair's initial final match was against Shawn Michaels during the much-loved WrestleMania 24 bout. However, this ending didn't seem to be the point that The Nature Boy wanted to end off on. After some grueling training with AEW's Jay Lethal, the 16-time WWE Champion successfully competed and won this past weekend.

In an interview with ESPN, Andrade El Idolo, Ric Flair's real-life son-in-law, shared an emotional response after the match concluded:

"This match is the most important of my career," Andrade said. "This is unbelievable. I don't even have words for this. [Flair] feels better than guys 20 years old. He's an inspiration to me" - (H/T: ESPN)

While some fans have been critical of Ric Flair putting on one more match, the bout has been received positively, despite any would-be-critics. It will be interesting to see if The Nature Boy can manage to sit on the sidelines or if the draw back to the ring grows too much.

Andrade believes that both he and Ric Flair share a similar love for wrestling, despite coming from two different worlds

Ric Flair has had a career that's spanned over 50 years, first appearing in AWA during the 1970s. The legend could have called upon nearly any wrestler to have his back this past Sunday.

Flair firmly went with Andrade El Idolo, something the young star was deeply taken aback by:

"Ric could have chosen anyone to stand beside him for this big moment, and he chose me,” Andrade said. “Not only do I want to make my wife proud, I am also going to make my country proud. My father-in-law and I come from two different worlds, but our love for this business is the same. People will see that when we step into the ring on Sunday.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Ric Flair following Andrade into AEW would be a great treat for fans. Only time will tell, as The Nature Boy is yet to heal up after his grueling match.

