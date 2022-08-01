Reported backstage update on Ric Flair's health after 'scary' last match

New reports have emerged about WWE legend Ric Flair's health following his gruesome last match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Many fans were concerned about Ric Flair's well-being as there were a few scary moments during Flair's main event clash. New reports claim that the medical team checked on Ric Flair immediately after he competed in the tag match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that two doctors examined Ric Flair and sources close to the situation revealed that Nature Boy was doing "great" after the match backstage.

Ric Flair was unsurprisingly exhausted after the tag team match as the doctors gave him time to rest and catch his breath. The WWE Hall of Famer was apparently starving and told people he planned to grab something to eat before celebrating with his friends and family.

Most importantly, Flair proved his detractors wrong and emerged from his swan song without severe injuries.

"The doctors were waiting for him the second he returned to the locker room area. He was obviously spent after the bout, but after resting and being checked out, he was saying he was starving and wanted to go eat. So, as scary some of the PPV bout was [especially the last third of the bout], we are told Flair is fine and heading out for the rest of his evening in Nashville," Johnson reported.

What happened in Ric Flair's last match?

The WWE legend's retirement match was a star-studded affair as many icons such as The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were in attendance.

The show featured many other matches that warmed the crowd up before Flair took to the stage in the main event alongside his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo.

The duo took on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and the match had all the quintessential elements of a highly dramatic professional wrestling contest.

Flair walked down the ramp with the Big Gold Belt and received the loudest pop of the night. The headliner featured all of Flair's signature moves as he delivered his greatest hits and bled out in the process.

The bout featured brass knuckles and several other twists before Ric locked in the Figure Four on Jeff Jarrett for the victory. In case you missed it, you can check out the complete results from the show right here.

Did you enjoy the Nature Boy's retirement match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far