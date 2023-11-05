Ric Flair and Sting to team up one last time in AEW? Veteran explores the possibility (Exclusive)

AEW recently decided to turn back the clock and emulate the glory days of WCW by having Ric Flair and Sting in the same ring on national television. The shock arrival of The Nature Boy has got many wondering what Tony Khan has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer going forward.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's all-star team of Mac Davis, Teddy Long, and Bill Apter discussed this topic on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Apter said the following on the possibility of Sting and Flair teaming up for one last hoorah in AEW:

“Well, that’s the other thing that I thought may take place. But I think if that happens, Sting will carry most of the match, and Flair will do… Flair and Sting will do the finish together so it doesn’t look like it was Ric Flair’s next last match.” [From 05:28 to 05:46]

Adding Flair to the mix in Tony Khan's promotion is an interesting layer in Sting's retirement storyline. The Icon is set to team up with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin to take on the team of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at Full Gear later this month.

Another direction for Ric Flair in AEW

With AEW's intense, fast-paced in-ring style, there are obvious concerns about having Ric Flair compete in the ring. However, Bill Apter came up with another solution that could circumvent this dilemma while still having The Nature Boy involved in a big-time match:

“They could also do Christian and Luchasaurus against Adam Copeland and Sting. That would be a hell of a finish match. Ric Flair, guest referee.” [08:33 onwards]

One of Flair's greatest rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, played a similar role in CM Punk's feud with Ricky Starks. So, it stands to reason that Tony Khan would be open to this idea as an option for the 16-time World Champion. For the time being, fans will have to sit back and see whether this materializes.

