Roderick Strong's surprising Dynamite debut could force AEW to bring back former WWE Superstar

AEW fans were in for a treat on last night's Dynamite as Roderick Strong made his surprise debut and saved his longtime friend Adam Cole. This unexpected addition to the roster has already sparked speculation about the potential return of another former WWE Superstar, Bobby Fish.

Fish was part of AEW in 2021 when he made his debut challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Despite being unsuccessful in his bid for the title, Fish reunited with his former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly as part of Undisputed Elite.

However, Fish's contract with AEW expired in August 2022. Since then, he has worked with Impact and NJPW and even made his professional boxing debut, winning his first match.

With Strong, Cole, and O'Reilly now in AEW, it could lead to Bobby Fish reuniting with his former stablemates and reviving the Undisputed Era in the new promotion.

In fact, Fish himself recently stated that he is interested in returning to AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor, which could make this dream scenario a reality.

𝑅𝑒𝓋𝑜𝓁𝓊𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝑀 @MessiahK29 If Bobby didn't said say he'll go to war for Hunter we would've got the Undisputed Era reunion in AEW damn. #AEWDynamite If Bobby didn't said say he'll go to war for Hunter we would've got the Undisputed Era reunion in AEW damn. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/eODQlxhQPs

Bringing Bobby Fish to All Elite Wrestling could lead to endless storytelling possibilities and an epic feud between The Undisputed Era and The Elite. Roderick Strong's debut has already made a massive impact on the Jacksonville-based promotion and could pave the way for Fish's return in the future.

Bobby Fish reflects on impressive outings with top AEW stars

Bobby Fish reflected on his impressive performances against top All Elite stars, including Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin. Despite being unsuccessful in his challenge for the Tag Team and TNT Championships during his one-year tenure with the promotion.

In an interview, Fish reminisced about feeling accomplished after his match with Danielson and praised Allin as a talented opponent.

"Personally, no. I felt like I had those instances for myself and thought to myself, like, I know I just had a good one. The one that I had with Danielson. I remember just feeling accomplished. Last one I had with Darby Allin, I mean, talk about a talented kid, and a great opponent, and a great like, I don’t know, I can’t sing his praises enough."

Fish may not have won any championships during his time in Tony Khan's promotion, but he reflects positively on his matches with top stars like Danielson and Allin.

Do you want to see Bobby Fish reunited with his former Undisputed Era members? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes