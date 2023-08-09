Ronda Rousey still has one reason to stay in the wrestling business

UFC legend Ronda Rousey may be finishing up with WWE after her loss against longtime friend Shayna Baszler at this year's SummerSlam. But the end of her tenure with the Stamford-based promotion doesn't have to end her wrestling career altogether.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion recently took to social media to say she had "no reason to stay" after her loss to Baszler. Reports have surfaced that WWE's creative was told to nix any future plans for Rousey. But while her rivalry with Shayna Baszler – her primary driving force recently – might be over, she still has another longtime friend from her MMA days that she could meet in a wrestling ring.

That star is AEW's Marina Shafir. Along with Rousey, Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, Shafir was part of the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." Despite her history in combat sports and intimidating demeanor, Shafir has had a middling run in AEW. But if her old friend Ronda Rousey were to show up for a partnership or a rivalry, it could be the shot in the arm that The Problem needs.

As for Rousey, she's had a troubled relationship with the WWE Universe. Although the AEW fanbase is a different beast, a change in environment could help revitalize The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Whether they're teaming up to form a faction or facing off in the squared circle, wrestling fans would certainly be intrigued to see the two heavy hitters share the ring together.

Ronda Rousey once expressed her desire to see The Four Horsewomen of MMA reunite in WWE

Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke made their WWE debuts at the Evolution premium live event in 2018 and teamed up with Shayna Baszler in NXT. Both were eventually released from the company in 2021, but Shafir continued her pro wrestling career on the independent circuit, eventually winding up in All Elite Wrestling.

Ronda Rousey didn't get to join in the fun when her fellow Horsewomen were tearing it up in NXT, but she has expressed her desire to reunite with them in a wrestling ring.

During a Youtube live stream last October, The Rowdy One revealed that she wanted to work with Baszler, Duke, and Shafir in WWE:

"Yeah I would. You know what would be even better? If we were all in WWE and they would let us work together. That’d be great," said Rousey.

It's currently unknown if Ronda Rousey is truly finished with WWE, but it seems that at least two of the Four Horsewomen of MMA are determined to continue their pro wrestling careers. Whether any of the former Octagon fighters ever reunite remains to be seen.

