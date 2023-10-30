42-year-old legend unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon – Reports

There's an old adage in pro wrestling and the WWE in general, that says, "Never Say Never." History has shown time and again that wrestlers eventually go back to the Stamford-based promotion at some point, in spite of possibly leaving on bad terms.

However, in the case of Bryan Danielson, he left his old stomping grounds a few years ago in a rather amicable manner. With the American Dragon reaching the twilight of his career, will he return to WWE for one last run before rightfully securing his place in the Hall of Fame?

While talking about Danielson's AEW contract during Wrestling Observer Radio, legendary wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, noted that Bryan Danielson wouldn't go back to the Stamford-based promotion at this point in his career:

"And I don't think he's gonna go back to WWE at this point anyway, not that he's got anything against [them]. And you never say never. I don't want to say he would never do it."

The Blackpool Combat Club member's time in AEW has been a roller coaster ride, to say the least, as his run has been marred by unfortunate injuries. The 42-year-old star is out of action again after sustaining a broken orbital bone during a tag team match on Dynamite last week.

The company recently announced that Danielson will be getting surgery soon, which will keep him on the shelf for the remainder of 2023.

