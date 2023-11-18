It seems like AEW is not done with signing big names from pro wrestling. Just this year, the company opened their bank accounts for Adam Copeland and Ric Flair. Recently, Ronda Rousey debuted in ROH, Tony Khan's other wrestling promotion.

There's talk about some of the biggest names walking over to the Jacksonville-based company. One name that has gained a lot of buzz is Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg is an icon in pro wrestling and has achieved everything one can ever dream of in wrestling. He has been in WCW, WWE, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. The veteran is a free agent after his departure from the Stamford-based company in late 2022.

Tony Khan recently announced that AEW's new big signing will be revealed at Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18. During the latest Q&A section on YouTube, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked whether Goldberg could be the potential new signing that Khan teased.

"They have been in talks in the past. They have definitely had some conversations, I mean, everybody has been asking about Will Ospreay. I will say this. AEW came to terms with Chris Jericho, this year came to terms with Omega, and if Ospreay lands there, guess who else reps Goldberg. It's Barry Bloom. He did all those deals. Has a great relationship with AEW. So, I wouldn't doubt that we will eventually see that," he said. [From 01:46 to 02:24]

Barry Bloom is one of the most popular figures in wrestling behind the screen. He has been the booking agent for some of the most popular wrestlers over time, including Brock Lesnar.

Will the connection be strong enough to see Goldberg in an AEW ring? Only time will tell.

AEW is looking at Goldberg's free-agent status

Tony Khan, the President of AEW and head booker, has stated they are looking closely at Goldberg's free agent status.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune earlier this year, Khan said.

"He's [Goldberg] a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting."

Earlier this year, Goldberg stated that he is determined to do a retirement tour, and All Elite Wrestling could be where he ends his pro wrestling career.

