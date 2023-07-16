A number of Dynamite talent were reportedly unaware of recent AEW meeting

AEW reportedly held a backstage meeting at last week's Collision, which was unknown to many Dynamite stars. This is according to Fightful Select.

While it is nothing new for AEW to hold talent meetings, it seems as though the divide between the roster might be more prevalent than previously thought. Tony Khan has denied that he will implement a hard roster split between Dynamite and Collision. Still, if the Fightful report is to be believed, it looks as though the shows are operating somewhat separately.

It was initially thought that the launch of Collision would ease the tension between CM Punk and The Elite, as the parties involved in the Brawl Out incident would work as far from each other as possible. It was also reported that the separate camps were placed on opposite sides of the Scotiabank Arena at the recent Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

The details of the latest meeting at Collision have not been disclosed, but the fact that Dynamite talents were kept out of the loop could be a worrying sign for fans who are not fond of split brands.

AEW Collision's ratings receive a massive boost

Thus far, AEW Collision has been generally well-received. Airing a wrestling show on a Saturday Night was always going to be a huge task, but it seems like Tony Khan and his team are achieving a modicum of success to this point.

After a disappointing rating two weeks ago, the latest episode of Collision received a massive upswing in viewership and key demographic scores. This is great news for Tony Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery, who were undoubtedly less than pleased with the show's dip.

• CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe: 3/4 Dave Meltzer star ratings for this week:• Bullet Club Gold vs FTR:3/4• Dark Order vs HungBucks:1/2• Chris Jericho vs Komander:• CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe:3/4

The highly-anticipated main event bout between CM Punk and Samoa Joe may have been enough to draw fans back onto the product. However, only time will tell whether these results continue in the following weeks.