AEW bringing in a top star to work Forbidden Door 3 - Reports

AEW and NJPW are gearing up for the third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 will be staged on Sunday, June 30, from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

While not confirmed, it's believed that this year's event will also feature CMLL and Stardom. The first two events had only New Japan and All Elite matches. Additionally, according to a new report from Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net, Japanese wrestler Azumi (AZM) is set to feature in the marquee event.

Sources close to the Joshi star noted that she will return to the United States in June and feature on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. All Elite sources didn't confirm the booking, but they said, "Anything is on the table for Forbidden Door."

AZM worked Saturday's AEW Collision episode, where she lost a Title Eliminator match to Women's World Champion Toni Storm. She also worked the recent ROH Supercard of Honor pre-show, teaming with Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani for a loss to Mei Seira, Maika, and Mina Shirakawa.

Mercedes Moné set for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present the Dynasty go-home edition of Dynamite this Wednesday from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The company has confirmed that Mercedes Moné will be on this week's show. The CEO is set to address the crowd from the ring. The former Sasha Banks recently announced that her in-ring debut will come at Double Or Nothing on May 26, but her opponent has not been named. The former champion was then attacked by a mystery assailant.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up:

Mercedes Moné's promo

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland will speak on their Dynasty match

Taz brokers a meeting between Hook and Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley returns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart

Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Daniel Garcia

It will be interesting to see how the events will unfold on the final edition of Dynamite before the marquee PPV event.

